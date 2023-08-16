Jamie Oliver Is Making A Fierce Comeback After His Empire Crash

When the pandemic hit, restaurants all over the world were deeply affected. Many were even forced out of business. For Jamie Oliver, it was another hit to his empire that had already seen the closure of 22 U.K. restaurants in 2019 and the loss of 1,000 jobs. "It's brutal, unforgiving, and it's survival of the fittest," he told The Daily Telegraph. Oliver also criticized the government for not doing more to help restaurants. However, after increasing dividends from £ 5.6 million in 2021 to £6.8 million in 2022, Oliver is making a comeback.

According to The Guardian, the Jamie Oliver Group not only saw an 8% increase in revenue and a 17.5% increase in pre-tax gains but also the opening of 13 new oversea franchises that include Jamie's Italian, which was the brand of the 22 U.K. restaurants shuttered in 2019. The Jamie Oliver Cooking School in London also saw a 35% increase in sales.

Most telling is the fact that Oliver is opening a restaurant in London that he will run himself, his first in the U.K. since 2019. "I'm extraordinarily excited to be opening Jamie Oliver Catherine Street in the heart of Covent Garden and stepping back into the U.K. restaurant industry that I love so dearly," he told Time Out. The restaurant is expected to open in November.