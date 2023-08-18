What Makes Drambuie So Unique?

Irn-Bru. Lipton. Red Kola. Johnnie Walker. Drambuie. All iconic beverage brandsthat came from Scotland. And, if you've never heard of — let alone tasted — Drambuie, you're in for a real (boozy) treat.

Drambuie is a Scottish liqueur that's not only famous for its heartwarming flavor and distinct color but also for its mystique and cultural significance. It's made from a blend of aged Scotch whisky, heather honey, herbs, and spices, although the exact recipe is a closely guarded secret, known only to a few individuals within the company that produces it. The name "Drambuie" is derived from the Gaelic phrase "an dram buidheach," which translates to "the drink that satisfies." The smooth, amber-colored liqueur can be enjoyed as an after-dinner digestif, served neat, over ice, or used as an element in various cocktails.

Drambuie has a long history, reportedly dating back to the 18th century. The recipe is said to have been gifted by Prince Charles Edward Stuart (also known as Bonnie Prince Charlie) to Captain John MacKinnon as a reward for helping the prince escape after the Battle of Culloden in 1746. It was then passed down through generations of the MacKinnon family before being commercialized in the 20th century.