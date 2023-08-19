The Expensive Snail You Can Find At Costco In Korea

Because folks with a low capsaicin tolerance get distracted by Korean food's reputation for being some of the world's spiciest, and because Korean barbecue is delicious, it's easy to forget that Korea is home to many kinds of delicious seafood. This includes the much-sought-after abalone, a sea snail that is one of the world's most expensive shellfish.

Abalone is a delicacy found in warm seas around the world. Technically several species of marine snails with characteristic holes in their shell, iridescent interiors, and a distinctly ear-like shape that earned them the nickname "Venus's Ears," abalone's reputation as a luxury food comes not only from how increasingly rare they are but also because it is considered an extremely auspicious food to eat during Lunar New Year. 鲍鱼 (bào yú), Chinese for abalone, sounds the same as the words "guaranteed abundance."

This confluence of luxury and celebration leads to exorbitant prices. Over Lunar New Year 2019, Man Wah at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong charged an eye-watering HK$6,888 (US$880) per person for stewed whole Yoshihama abalone braised with chicken, Yunnan ham, and pork chop on the bone. So TikToker @erika.jeong was delighted to find fresh abalone for just $44 on a recent trip to Costco in Korea.