Apparently, German Raccoons Like Drinking Beer Just As Much As People

As cute as they are, raccoons can be a nuisance sometimes. The little garbage bandits are fully capable of causing a good amount of damage to homes and gardens, and they will live in your house rent-free should the opportunity present itself. They don't give two hoots, but since they are inherently shy creatures, they are likely to run away should they see a human approaching.

An occasional bold raccoon is not uncommon, but imagine the havoc they can wreak if inhibition were taken out of the equation. Better yet, imagine them drunk. Of course, we're tempted to think these masked mammals could be funny drunks, but ask some Germans, and they might tell you some tales of horror.

Apparently, some raccoons have been terrorizing German homes by breaking in and destroying property, harming and killing pets, and some have taken to stealing beers and getting drunk in the process. "These animals, which are so cute at first sight, have become a plague in some parts of the country," a German newspaper reported, per The Telegraph.