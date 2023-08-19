The Water Mistake Almost Everyone Makes When Steeping Cold Brew

Whether you're an iced coffee fiend year-round, or just trying to get a caffeine buzz without boiling over during a heatwave, it's important to know how to make cold brew at home. It's not only easy, but much more affordable (and often tastier) than stopping off at a coffee shop each morning. Nevertheless, some folks think the ordeal of making your own cold brew is too fussy, and spend way more time than they should worrying about the details. One of the main ones is what temperature of water to use.

Do you need to add ice to ensure only the coldest of water touches your beans? Will you spoil the batch if it's slightly above room temperature? The answer is no. The cold part of cold brew has far less to do with the first batch of water that's added on, and more to do with the steeping and processing method. You can start a cold brew with just about any standard coffee brewing temperature, which ranges from 195º-205°Fahrenheit, or much colder. Just don't go hotter, or you'll burn the beans and end up with a bitter, ashy beverage.