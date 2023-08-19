Before You Throw Out That Almost-Empty Bottle Of Maple Syrup, Make A Cocktail

Maple syrup is like liquid gold, so why would you want to throw it away? You can turn an almost-empty leftover bottle of syrup into a cocktail. And the best part? That way, there's no waste. Whiskey brands are all over creating boozy, syrupy collaborations where you really can't go wrong. For example – WhistlePig, known for its rye whiskey, has been spotted producing syrup in their leftover rye barrels in collaboration with syrup artists at Runamok.

The introduction of whiskey barrel-aged syrup sparks the notion of substituting regular simple syrup or sugar cubes with genuine maple syrup. Such a shift has the power to elevate classic cocktails like the old fashioned to extraordinary heights. Given that an old fashioned recipe typically requires only a teaspoon of simple syrup, the idea of swapping them out makes sense.

Moreover, you can use the syrup bottle as your shaker. Try pouring the bourbon directly into the bottle along with the other ingredients, then shake it all up over ice, maximizing the use of the syrup bottle while effortlessly creating the perfect cocktail. But that's not the only use for your leftover syrup — it can also be an excellent addition to a coffee cocktail. You can pour your favorite cold brew into the bottle, give it a shake, and then pour it over ice. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can even enjoy it straight from the bottle.