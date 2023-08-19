Before You Throw Out That Almost-Empty Bottle Of Maple Syrup, Make A Cocktail
Maple syrup is like liquid gold, so why would you want to throw it away? You can turn an almost-empty leftover bottle of syrup into a cocktail. And the best part? That way, there's no waste. Whiskey brands are all over creating boozy, syrupy collaborations where you really can't go wrong. For example – WhistlePig, known for its rye whiskey, has been spotted producing syrup in their leftover rye barrels in collaboration with syrup artists at Runamok.
The introduction of whiskey barrel-aged syrup sparks the notion of substituting regular simple syrup or sugar cubes with genuine maple syrup. Such a shift has the power to elevate classic cocktails like the old fashioned to extraordinary heights. Given that an old fashioned recipe typically requires only a teaspoon of simple syrup, the idea of swapping them out makes sense.
Moreover, you can use the syrup bottle as your shaker. Try pouring the bourbon directly into the bottle along with the other ingredients, then shake it all up over ice, maximizing the use of the syrup bottle while effortlessly creating the perfect cocktail. But that's not the only use for your leftover syrup — it can also be an excellent addition to a coffee cocktail. You can pour your favorite cold brew into the bottle, give it a shake, and then pour it over ice. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can even enjoy it straight from the bottle.
Different maple syrup cocktail concoctions
Are you looking for help making your next maple syrup cocktail? Why not try a blueberry maple Sazerac to put a twist on a classic cocktail? Featuring rye whiskey, absinthe, Peychaud's bitters, and maple syrup, you can elevate this drink by using syrup aged in rye whiskey barrels. Alternatively, try your hand at a maple margarita. Just mix tequila, lime juice, and a maple beet shrub for an earthy, tart vibe with a pink hue. Don't forget the maple syrup salt and pepper rim to really spice it up.
However, our favorite is the Benton's old fashioned recipe created by Don Lee with the only difference from the original being the use of fat-washed bourbon and, you guessed it, maple syrup. With whisky and bourbon makers like Jim Beam, Bird Dog, and Knob Creek also producing their own maple versions of whiskey, you can't argue that maple and cocktails don't belong together.
And hey, if cocktails aren't your thing, you can try using your maple syrup to make a maple vinaigrette for the perfect fall salad. Or even use it to create a maple soy glaze for your favorite pork chop recipe. If you still haven't figured out what you are doing with that almost-empty bottle of maple syrup, as long as it's stored correctly, you should have ample time to decide. Just do us a favor and don't toss it.