The Vegetarian Tuna Salad That Doesn't Put The Spotlight On Chickpeas

It's a well-known fact among non-meat eaters that the best way to make a tuna salad vegan is to use chickpeas. Also called garbanzo beans, they're high in protein and amino acids and are considered a good source of B vitamins and many minerals and nutrients. For those seeking a 'fishy' taste to their mock tuna salad, adding kelp granules or seaweed is often a recommended option. But there's another meat substitute that people have started using in their mock tuna salads: jackfruit.

Over the years, the fruit has been used more as a plant-based pulled pork replacement, but as more people experiment with it, we've seen it take the spotlight off chickpeas in several TikTok videos.

In one, a TikToker posted a video making Mexican chickpea and jackfruit salad. The recipe included hearts of palm, Nori (seaweed), cilantro, avocado, lime juice, red onion, tomatoes, vegan mayonnaise, chickpeas, and pickled jalapeños, but the comments were proof that the jackfruit was top of fans' minds. "Looks delish! What does the jackfruit taste like?" asked one viewer. "I love hearts of palm and some jackfruit tacos," commented another. "I will have to pair both like you shared. Thanks."

While no one is suggesting doing away with chickpea mock tuna salads, jackfruit is not only a nutritious powerhouse that will soak up whatever flavors and spices are added to it but makes a delicious addition to jazz up your recipe.