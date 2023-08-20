TikTok Won't Let Disney Get Away With Slipping Food Standards

With food averaging $200 to $300 for a family of four, Disney World's culinary offerings can be expensive, but does the quality match the price? Several TikTokers have made it their goal to shine a light on Disney's dark side, specifically regarding food. These diners definitely weren't happy with the self-titled Happiest Place on Earth.

In their TikTok montage, TikToker @herrerashow shared some questionable meals served at the theme parks. For instance, an overcooked hot dog covered in chips certainly doesn't sound worth its $15 price tag. However, the spicy chili cheese churro definitely has us running to the bathroom. One TikToker's disappointed reaction to the combo says more with looks than words could ever convey. It's enough for many to question if Disney's food standards have slipped. After all, who thought a blue hot dog was a good idea to serve to guests?

Outside the more extreme offerings offered at the Disney parks, some TikTokers like this one have also shared their disappointment with standard menu items. For instance, the TikToker called out the salmon at Space 220 for being overly dry and flavorless. Meanwhile, the Margherita flatbread at Mama Melrose's was also a no-go as well. It's enough to make you wonder what foods you can eat, and what offerings you should avoid like Mickey Mouse at a rat trap convention.