Mashed Survey: The Best Place To Eat At Disney World EPCOT, According To Theme Park Lovers

If you've been to Disney World, you know that your dining options are expansive. According to Touring Plans, Disney World has more than 200 spots to enjoy meals or snacks, 90 of which are full-fledged restaurants. Those other 110-plus places are snack carts, bars, buffets, character dinners, and counter service.

As you might expect, these spots range in price. As of this writing, the Disney World website says a single person would have to pay $295 for the prix-fixe menu at Victoria & Albert's – though as noted by Yahoo! Lifestyle, this meal includes seven courses, so some guests might think it's worth the splurge. At the other end of the spectrum are $15-and-under options at inexpensive Disney World food counters like Casey's Corner and the Pecos Bill Tale Inn and Cafe.

Another perk of having so many food spots available to you at Disney World? The variety, of course! Particularly at EPCOT, where you can find food at pavilions that are styled after nearly a dozen countries, the possibilities seem endless. EPCOT's options have included frozen beer and udon at the Japan Pavilion and poutine at a Canadian-themed steakhouse, to name a few (via Visit Florida). The 2022 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival included India-inspired mango lassis and samosas, according to ClickOrlando. And the list goes on. Naturally, we were curious as to which EPCOT stop Mashed readers would seek out the most.