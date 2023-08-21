Apparently, You Can Buy A Whole Roasting Pig At Costco

Have you ever strolled down the aisles of Costco and wondered where you might be able to find a large, whole frozen pig? Whether you're a professional Pitmaster hoping to roast your hog in the woods or just a curious amateur, it appears Costco has an answer: the Costco Business Center of Westminster, CA. The Orange County location now carries a "Fire Pit Pig for Roasting, according to a TikTok posted in May of 2023. The TikTok caption also described some other surprising items this Costco Business Center carries — including whole lambs and goats — in the freezer section.

Priced at $4.29 per pound, a 57.6-pound pig cost $247.10 at the time of the video. So, not exactly the kind of thing you pick up for a weeknight dinner. However, there are more occasions to roast a whole "Fire Pit Pig" than you might think.

The TikToker had some suggestions: "To buy for upcoming camping trip or just for Nhậu and Bia," she wrote of the pig, referring to the Vietnamese practice of "drinking and feasting" without a specific reason. A whole roast pig is seen as a classic offering for large gatherings and special (or not-so-special) occasions.