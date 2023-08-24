16 False Facts About Tomatoes You Thought Were True

Tomatoes have been shrouded in false facts ever since they landed in the Old World. While we no longer think they're poisonous like some Europeans once did, we still hold onto plenty of myths that just aren't true. Tomatoes are quite the misunderstood food. You likely don't know where they originated, exactly how to categorize them, and which parts are safe to eat. You're probably also ripening them, storing them, cooking them, and even slicing them the wrong way. Many people also have some misconceptions about tomato health benefits and side effects.

Before you eat another tomato, we want to help set the record straight for you. We'll help peel away the untruths and arm you with plenty of tomato facts. Next time you eat tomatoes, we promise you'll appreciate them a little more, and even have some new tomato facts and skills at your disposal. You might even be ready to try different parts of tomatoes you've never tried before.