Pumpkin Steaks Are The Festive Way To Celebrate Fall

Pumpkins may be one of the most underrated and under-utilized fruits out there. Outside of jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin pies, many people end up tossing their leftover pumpkins in the trash. In fact, in 2014, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkin ended up in landfills. That's a shame because pumpkins are actually versatile fruit with plenty of recipes, including a vegan alternative for steak.

Get into the autumn spirit by tossing a couple of slices of pumpkin on the grill. These pumpkin steaks can make for a great main course at your Halloween party or serve along a spread at Thanksgiving time. When cooked, a pumpkin's taste best resembles sweet potato in that it's slightly sweet but earthy. Similar to squash, you can completely transform the taste of pumpkin with spices or other herbs. However, the fruit is versatile enough to blend well with a number of ingredients. For pumpkin steaks, in particular, you might want to try a mixture of rosemary and sea salt. This will give the pumpkin a slightly savory taste that shouldn't overwhelm the natural flavors of the fruit. On the other end of the spectrum, you could also pair your pumpkin steaks with a sweet or tangy barbecue sauce or rub. Roasting in date honey with a splash of lemon juice would give the fruit a complex flavor profile as well.

When it comes to the actual cooking process, there are a few important things to keep in mind. After all, you want to avoid a holiday disaster.