Cakewiches Are The Trendy Way To Make Your Favorite Baked Good Portable

Who says you can't have dessert for lunch? With one particular baking trend, you can have your cake and eat it too, while on the go. Cake sandwiches, or "cakewiches," are reimagining how you enjoy the traditional dessert, encouraging people to put down the fork and use their hands. These viral cakes are surprisingly easy to make – the trend pulls style inspiration from a traditional sandwich by replacing bread with sheet cake and standard sandwich fillings with icing, jams, and toppings like sprinkles and nuts.

Thanks to its size and shape and the fact that the icing's on the inside, people can pick it up and wrap it up more easily than the typical bulkier version. Not only does the cakewich allow for portable enjoyment, but it also creates an evenly distributed bite. That takes the stress away from eager dessert lovers who would otherwise have to decide which lucky few get to enjoy the corner pieces of square or rectangular cakes and leave others to ration their icing-to-cake ratio.

This take on the dessert turned a family of home bakers into a full-blown small business called Cake-ism, bringing the triangle-shaped cake sandwiches to happy customers all over social media. The cakewich has taken over baking TikTok, as excited bakers experiment with different flavors and presentations. From traditional funfetti and chocolate to experimental flavors like maple bacon and cotton candy, the possibilities for the innovative new way of eating cake are seemingly endless.