Loaded Deviled Egg Pasta Salad Recipe

There's something magical that takes place when two popular food items are combined to make something new. The cronut is one such example, but if you're looking for a new idea that's savory rather than sweet and guaranteed to please any group of family and friends, we'd like to suggest this "loaded" deviled egg pasta salad. Because truly, if you're a deviled eggs fan and a pasta salad fan, there's no way this recipe is going to end up a dud.

"This recipe is packed with a variety of flavors and textures, and it's a fun spin on a traditional pasta salad," explains recipe developer Kate Shungu. "The bacon, in particular, is a surprising addition that's not common in pasta salads." And just like you might serve deviled eggs or pasta salad at a big barbecue or potluck, this hybrid dish works in the same way. "This would be a great side dish for burgers, brats, grilled chicken — really anything that you'd serve at a cookout," Shungu says.