Why You Shouldn't Trust The Dial Thermometer On Your Grill's Lid

Grilling can look like one of the more basic forms of cooking. But the best grill chefs know there's just as much art and science to it as any other cooking style, and temperature is a critical factor. Unfortunately, one of the most common methods of measuring it shouldn't be relied upon — the built-in dial thermometer on your grill's lid.

Unlike more familiar mercury thermometers, dial models work through the use of two small pieces of metal that are fused and connected to the display dial. When exposed to heat, they expand at different rates, which turns the dial to the corresponding temperature. At least, in theory. While they're simple, cheap, and don't require electricity, they need frequent recalibration, a process most home grillers will never bother with.

In addition, they're often located in some of the least useful places possible on the grill. Propane grills typically place them in the center of the hood, far above the grill grate, and usually between the zones of a two-zone grill. On charcoal models, they're frequently on the opposite side of the vent, which, when open, will create two dramatically different temperature readings on each side.