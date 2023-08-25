The Complete List Of Actors Who Played Ronald McDonald

Since he first appeared in the early 1960s, Ronald McDonald has been among the most iconic corporate mascots in history. His appearance has been updated many times, but he is immediately recognizable to McDonald's fans worldwide. The colorful clown has been a constant fixture in promotional content and public events since his creation. Until his unofficial retirement from the media in 2016, fans could catch him in television commercials, direct-to-video movies, and video games. Ronald McDonald is also the face of the Ronald McDonald House charity, which provides housing and other services to families of seriously ill children.

Of course, a mascot's likability depends heavily on the actor wearing the costume. Ronald McDonald's mannerisms are consistent no matter where he's spotted, but the face behind the clown makeup often differs from place to place. Although countless actors donned the iconic costume for local appearances over the years, only a handful have earned the title of the primary actor in television spots and other larger-scale assignments. Some delighted McDonald's fans for years, while others wore the costume for a short time. Regardless, these actors have each done their part to shape the history and aesthetics of this important piece of fast-food pop culture.