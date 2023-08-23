Why Your Pizza Pie Comes Unsliced When Dining In Italy

While there are many ways that authentic Italian pizza differs from American pizza, there's no denying that pizza is one of those universally loved foods no matter how you slice it. Actually, if you were to order it unsliced, you'd probably have a much better pizza-eating experience, according to Italians.

American pizza is always served sliced because convenience is king when it comes to fast food, which is how we classify pizza in the U.S. Whether it's a plain cheese pizza or one loaded with toppings, we think of pizza as a no-utensil and often a no-plate meal. In Italy, the only time you'd see a pizza carved into slices is if it were being sold as street food, known as "al taglio" pizza, which translates to "by the cut." You would very rarely find it presliced in a restaurant unless you're a child.

The major reason you'll be served unsliced pizza in Italy has to do with the Italian attitude towards pizza. When you order pizza in an Italian restaurant, it's not fast food to share when you're in a rush, it's an art form to enjoy as a carefully crafted and perfectly prepared meal. For the most part, Italians like their pizza served in full circular pies so they can cut each piece personally. Keeping it whole achieves a much more appealing look, and the pie doesn't cool off as quickly when it remains intact.