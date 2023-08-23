Frozen Pickle Juice Ice Pops Are More Versatile Than You Think

While pickling may stretch back more than 4,000 years, pickle juice itself has had a bit of a moment over the past few years. Some people swear by drinking pickle juice every day, and stores even now sell the brine, minus pickles, by the ounce. On a hot summer day, concession stands sell frozen pickle juice ice pops as well, but you shouldn't dismiss these pickle pops as a one-trick pony. Frozen pickle juice is actually more versatile than you think.

Just as pickles come in different flavors, so do pickle pops if you're making them at home. Most pickle pop brands on the market are a bit basic, coming in just the standard dill flavor. However, pickle aficionados know there's a larger flavor wheel at play to pull from. While we haven't quite gotten high brow to have vintages of pickle brine, everyone knows there's a big difference between bread & butter pickles and kosher dill pickles. A bread & butter ice pop would be sweeter and less tangy, perfect for those who aren't a fan of the more sour dill variety.

Meanwhile, you could turn up the spice level a bit for a frozen treat with a bit of heat by creating a kimchi pickle pop. Digging beneath the surface of what's available, lemon pickle pops will guarantee to make your mouth pucker. For someone looking for a blend between conventional and outside the box, consider having a Kool-Aid pickle pop, which combines pickle brine and the drink mix.