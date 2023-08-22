TikTok Star Jordan Howlett Spills The Tea On Where He Gets Viral Hacks And Tips From - Exclusive Interview

When you were growing up in Southern California, did you always have a curiosity about food?

Oh my goodness, absolutely. I was a foodie my entire life. When I was younger with my grandmother, we baked all the time, and that love for food evolved and bloomed into this weird curiosity about other foods — what things taste like, other things to try, and things of that nature.

I read that you played Division 1 baseball at UC Riverside. How did you move from playing baseball to creating this type of content?

It was a big passion for a long time. Before all this started, I strictly wanted to be a professional baseball player. I hadn't touched a baseball or played a sport until I was 16 years old, so I was awful. I was so bad, and it took so long and a lot of hard work and a lot of different avenues. When I ended up making it to Division 1, I was working real hard on it to where near the end, around my senior year, I had the opportunity to be a major league baseball prospect.

We were trying to talk about getting drafted, and it was something I was so excited about. But then, when Covid had hit and our season stopped, everything fizzled out, and it was this weird transition from athlete to regular human being. It was an interesting transition. When I first started making videos, it was therapeutic. It was something [where] I could talk about my day and I could try all these other things. It seemed like nobody had too much interest, which was fine by me because I could try all these different things. Eventually, people gravitated toward my experiences with work and things of that nature.

It gave me a feeling of, "Okay, I'm more than this person that needs to lift weights and exercise and play a sport. I can do other things. I am more than just the sport I'm playing." It was something that a lot of athletes have trouble with. If and when they do leave the sport, it's like, "Okay, what do I do now?" I devoted so much time to this, and "What are my hobbies? What do I like to do?" That's what videos did for me.

Are you surprised at all with how popular your videos have become?

Every day I am surprised. I'm so grateful that people enjoy what I'm watching or what I'm doing. It's still very surreal to me that people watch my videos and think to themselves, "Hey, this is something I want to share with my friends." It's so cool on a daily basis.

All you want to do is your best for the audience. I say this all the time where my boss is the audience. If this is my job, the audience is my boss. I want to give them everything that I possibly can give them that they want. If they want a certain thing, I want to provide that every single day. Without the audience, there is no creator. Every day, I wake up grateful, trying to provide them as much entertainment as I possibly can. It's been the most fun thing in the world.