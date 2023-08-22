Aldi's Pumpkin-Flavored Pasta Sauces Remind Us Fall Is Almost Here

Every year, it seems, summer gets shorter and fall starts earlier. While most of the time that's pretty sad (school already?!), it does have its upside. In particular, pumpkin season is back, and fortunately for those who choose savory over sweet, it's not just for PSL lovers. One of Aldi's celebrated seasonal duos is back on shelves, just in time for September. If you haven't already guessed, we're talking about the German retailer's pumpkin pasta sauces. Two varieties have made their return: the spicy Pumpkin Chipotle and the sweeter, creamier Pumpkin and Butternut Squash sauce.

Though there are some pretty amazing (and traditional) recipes for pumpkin ravioli, this gourd is probably not the first food most of us associate with pasta. While some shoppers, who associate pumpkin with overly sweet baked goods, have balked at the idea of pumpkin pasta sauce, many others have persevered and have found their efforts richly rewarded.

Aldi's pumpkin pasta sauces have both proven very popular: The chipotle version has a distinctly smoky note to it and is reminiscent of pumpkin chili in sauce form. The butternut squash edition is a more traditional sauce and balances the sweetness of the vegetables against the acidity of the tomatoes.