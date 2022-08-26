The Aldi Pumpkin Sauce Instagram Is Calling The 'Best Ever'

It's almost that time of year again — pumpkin time! While people are diving into their pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin pies, there are plenty of other dishes out there that pumpkin goes well with.

The grocer Aldi tends to surprise its customers with familiar products in addition to some items they may not have heard of before. When you stroll down the pasta sauce aisles of many other grocery stores, you'll see an abundance of the usual tomato-based sauces alongside some of the creamier ones like Alfredo. However, pumpkin also makes for great pasta sauce — there are plenty of options like a pumpkin carbonara recipe, but sometimes the convenience of having a jar of sauce ready to go in the pantry makes for an easy meal after a busy day.

Aldi is popular for many reasons, and sometimes you're likely to find some great products. Now, a pumpkin pasta sauce is back on the shelves and ready for you to try, per a shopper on Instagram.