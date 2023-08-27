How Much Butter French Restaurant Diners Eat, According To Anthony Bourdain

If you've ever sat and people-watched at a cafe or bakery in France, you know the French love their butter. However, you may be shocked to hear the actual amount of butter consumed by diners in French restaurants.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the late Anthony Bourdain explained how much butter truly goes into your favorite French dishes. He told Winfrey, "It's usually the first thing and the last thing in just about every pan," and that adds up. By the end of your meal in a French restaurant, Bourdain estimated that you would probably have consumed "a stick-plus" of butter. The audience seemed shocked by this assertion, but Bourdain would know — he spent his life cooking and learning in kitchens around the world. Bourdain joked that he hopes he hasn't scared anyone off with this revelation, but French cuisine is too delectable to pass up, regardless of its butter content.