Orange Juice Is The Secret Ingredient That Gives New Life To Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is an iconic summer dish, but one secret ingredient makes it even more fitting for the warmer months. It may sound like a bizarre addition, but mixing orange juice into a pasta salad is the secret to optimizing its flavor. It's easy to see how this ingredient might enhance a sweeter, fruit-based macaroni dish, but orange juice also boosts savory salads by giving the pasta a refreshing taste without overpowering its other components.

This hack was highlighted in a TikTok video where freshly squeezed orange juice was added to an orzo-based pasta salad. The creator mixes this secret ingredient into the dish right after adding a splash of olive oil; they work together to add flavor and ensure the salad isn't too dry. However, while the latter is a fairly common addition to this side, orange juice isn't. If you're still on the fence, commenters confirmed it pairs well, with one writing, "I made this and it was delicious."