When Life Gives You Strawberries, Make Agua Fresca

Although we're approaching the end of the season, the summer sun shines on and there's still time to get outside before the leaves change. But what's summertime without some refreshing beverages? And there's no better beverage to enjoy on a hot summer day than agua fresca — a traditional Mexican drink made simply from water, fruit, and sweetener, which is making a fruity splash on social media.

Agua fresca has been enjoyed since the 13th century when the ancient Aztecs muddled fresh fruits into drinking water, thus bringing to life the legend of agua fresca. By the 1940s, American beverage connoisseurs caught on to the sweet taste of agua fresca and began selling it across the nation, making the fruity, sometimes floral drink an international treasure.

Although you can use any fruit, vegetable, or flower to make this much-loved drink, strawberry agua fresca is an enduring favorite. Ripe strawberries, sugary sweet, slightly tart, and very juicy, are the perfect choice for this classic Mexican libation.

To make strawberry agua fresca, cut the stems off a batch of fresh strawberries and rinse them to remove any dirt. Blend with water until smooth, pour the puree through a strainer, mix in more water, lime juice, and the sweetener of your choice before pouring over ice. Et voila — strawberry agua fresca!