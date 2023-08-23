The Starbucks Rumors Were True. Here's What's New On Its Fall 2023 Menu

As September gets closer and we resign ourselves to the knowledge that autumn is coming, leave it to Starbucks to make us all feel a little better about the arrival of cooler temperatures, changing leaves, and kids returning to school. On August 24, Starbucks' fall beverage lineup will officially be available — and it includes everyone's favorite, the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Along with the beverage that started the pumpkin drink craze 20 years ago, Starbucks will feature two new drinks: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Two favorites are coming back, too: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. For those more interested in the food menu, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pops are returning, and a new pastry, the Baked Apple Croissant, will make its debut.

While pumpkin spice season started rearing its head at the beginning of August, it was easy to ignore due to the record-breaking heat and drought conditions many were facing. However, the appearance of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is what signals to many that the end of summer is actually here, so it's time to lean into it.