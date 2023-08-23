The Starbucks Rumors Were True. Here's What's New On Its Fall 2023 Menu
As September gets closer and we resign ourselves to the knowledge that autumn is coming, leave it to Starbucks to make us all feel a little better about the arrival of cooler temperatures, changing leaves, and kids returning to school. On August 24, Starbucks' fall beverage lineup will officially be available — and it includes everyone's favorite, the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Along with the beverage that started the pumpkin drink craze 20 years ago, Starbucks will feature two new drinks: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Two favorites are coming back, too: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. For those more interested in the food menu, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pops are returning, and a new pastry, the Baked Apple Croissant, will make its debut.
While pumpkin spice season started rearing its head at the beginning of August, it was easy to ignore due to the record-breaking heat and drought conditions many were facing. However, the appearance of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is what signals to many that the end of summer is actually here, so it's time to lean into it.
Starbucks' new fall lineup has something for everyone
The combination of chai flavors with pumpkin spice has been a customer favorite for many years, so it makes sense that Starbucks would capitalize on its popularity with its new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. This drink takes Starbucks' Chai Tea Latte and adds its pumpkin cream cold foam and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.
The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features Starbucks Blonde Espresso shaken with Apple Brown Sugar Syrup, ice, and oat milk. For apple lovers, the Baked Apple Croissant is reminiscent of an apple turnover, with croissant dough wrapped around apple pie filling and topped with sugar.
For those that are near a Starbucks Reserve location, you can find new coffee and alcoholic drinks, such as the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Two new bakery items, a Pumpkin Spice Cake and Pumpkin Maritozzo, will also be introduced. The popular Guatemala Casi Cielo will return for its 19th year alongside new coffees, Vietnam Da Lat and Malawi Sable Farms, available at Reserve locations and select Starbucks stores.
New merchandise will also be released on August 24. Mugs and tumblers are getting a fall makeover with simmering reds, purples, and vibrant yellows and oranges. We may never be quite ready to let go of summer, but Starbucks' new beverages, food items, and coffees make it easier to say goodbye.