White Castle Is Bringing French Toast Sliders And Cheese Rings To Its All-Day Menu
White Castle may have been surpassed in popularity long ago by the likes of McDonald's, but adoring fans stand by the chain's sliders — which they know are the real OG fast food burger — and defend its other creative menu items as well. Now, the chain is expanding its repertoire of all-day offerings to include two intriguing new players: French Toast Sliders and Cheddar Cheese Rings. According to an official press release, the menu items will be available for a limited time only.
White Castle first branched out into breakfast offerings in 1986, and it now features an extensive breakfast menu that is available all day. From its Hash Brown Nibblers to the waffle bun of the Chicken & Waffles Slider, the chain has a history of getting creative with breakfast food. Now, it's adding a new entry to the field of breakfast options with the French Toast Slider, made up of two cinnamon swirl French toast slider buns with a fried egg, American cheese, and your choice of sausage or hickory smoked bacon. The product aims to reimagine a breakfast favorite into yet another White Castle slider option.
A similar creative reimagining was done for White Castle's other new limited-time all-day offering: Cheddar Cheese Rings. Looking to its successful Chicken Rings for inspiration, the chain is giving cheddar cheese the crispy fried treatment and making it its favorite shape. The new side comes in 3, 5, and 10-piece sizes and starts at $2.99.
The new menu items are available for a limited time
White Castle continues to fall back on its classic sliders as a mainstay, spinning the fun-sized burger into countless flavors and variations. However, it's worth noting that not every White Castle slider has been a hit. Take the (mostly) secret menu item, the Surf & Turf Slider, which combines meat and fish patties into a single monstrosity. Even if it's only on menus temporarily, the new French Toast Slider looks to be an intriguing combo perfect for lovers of the sweet-and-savory breakfast pairing. In fact, a few customers claim to have already tried the new morning offering.
The chain already tested its French Toast Sliders at its Cincinnati location earlier this year. One social media user shared their early endorsement of the menu item, writing: "Had one a couple weeks ago. 9/10. Very delicious. Will eat again."
While sliders are White Castle's staple when it comes to bold experimentation, the Ohio-based chain has also tinkered with its sides, such as Chicken Rings, which it now offers in Spicy Buffalo and Hidden Valley Ranch flavors. The Cheddar Cheese Rings (which are filled with cheese, not chicken) are arriving to White Castle restaurants after a year of development and testing.
If neither of these offerings tickle your fancy, a limited-time deal lets you take advantage of the chain's classic Cheese Sliders: You can get 10 Sliders for $8.99 at most White Castle locations and $9.99 in New York and New Jersey.