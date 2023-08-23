White Castle Is Bringing French Toast Sliders And Cheese Rings To Its All-Day Menu

White Castle may have been surpassed in popularity long ago by the likes of McDonald's, but adoring fans stand by the chain's sliders — which they know are the real OG fast food burger — and defend its other creative menu items as well. Now, the chain is expanding its repertoire of all-day offerings to include two intriguing new players: French Toast Sliders and Cheddar Cheese Rings. According to an official press release, the menu items will be available for a limited time only.

White Castle first branched out into breakfast offerings in 1986, and it now features an extensive breakfast menu that is available all day. From its Hash Brown Nibblers to the waffle bun of the Chicken & Waffles Slider, the chain has a history of getting creative with breakfast food. Now, it's adding a new entry to the field of breakfast options with the French Toast Slider, made up of two cinnamon swirl French toast slider buns with a fried egg, American cheese, and your choice of sausage or hickory smoked bacon. The product aims to reimagine a breakfast favorite into yet another White Castle slider option.

A similar creative reimagining was done for White Castle's other new limited-time all-day offering: Cheddar Cheese Rings. Looking to its successful Chicken Rings for inspiration, the chain is giving cheddar cheese the crispy fried treatment and making it its favorite shape. The new side comes in 3, 5, and 10-piece sizes and starts at $2.99.