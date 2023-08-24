Circle K Day Ends Summer On A Hot Note With Day Of Deals

So what's all the fuss about Circle K Day?

What you'll get, should you show up to a participating Circle K on August 31, is a half-price deal on hot food items such as pizza slices and warm sandwiches. The 50% discount will also apply to beverages like fountain drinks.

Yet another way to save is with your vehicle itself — you'll get the same sweet deal on car washes during the Circle K Day celebration.

The best part about these offers is that you don't need to join a loyalty program or download an app; all you need to do is go to the store. There is just one caveat, though: While the discounts start at 6 a.m. (local time), they wrap up in the afternoon. If you show up after 4 p.m., everything will be back to full price. So, the best way to celebrate Circle K Day is to get in there bright and early.

In the U.S., over 6,000 different sites will be participating in this promotion. (Included in those locations are Holiday Stationstores, which are part of the Circle K family.) So, there's a good chance the one closest to you will be part of the festivities. If you want to be absolutely sure, though, check out the Circle K Day web page.