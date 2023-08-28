What Fast Food Looks Like In India

To reflect the taste and cultural differences of other countries, most fast food restaurants switch up their menu items depending on location. Because what's popular in India varies from what's popular in the U.S., visitors to the country will find specifically catered foods served alongside well-known staples. You won't find a lot of beef or pork on Indian fast food menus, because many of the most prevalent religions observed by Indians have restrictions on eating meat at all, or on eating certain animals. Most Indian versions of fast food classics also include a lot more spice and flavor, particularly in the sauces and condiments.

McDonald's, for example, made the decision when opening in India to substitute its traditional beef burgers for vegetable patties. Today, you can order a Veg Surprise Burger with a potato patty or a McAloo Tikki Burger made of potato, peas, and spices. A few classics, such as the McChicken and Filet-O-Fish, are also served for those who prefer them. Burger King is another fast food giant that caters to Indian tastes. It sells a vegetarian Tikki Twist Burger with onions and a spicy sauce, a Veg Peri Peri Rice Bowl, and a Veg Crunchy Volcano, which is a taco-like product filled with vegetables and beans. At Taco Bell, locals and tourists can opt for a burrito variation of the traditional Tikka Masala. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, it's stuffed with Mexican rice, grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and Tandoori Mayo Sauce.