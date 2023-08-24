Hot Ones Is Turning Down The Heat (Slightly) With New Buffalo Sauce

Hot Ones' Buffalo sauce, which the brand has dubbed "the next big thing in wings," will be available with the rest of its lineup via Heatonist. Still, if you'd prefer to give this sauce the warm (or should we say hot) welcome it assumedly deserves, then you may want to attend the Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. The festival will run from September 2 to 3, and Bill Drexler will be hosting a "Hot Ones" event there to introduce this new product.

There may be no better place to taste-test Hot Ones' Buffalo sauce than in the city of the same name, but if you'd rather, you can always order the stuff online instead for $10. And as Hot Ones assures us, "It will be a permanent addition — fans have been asking for a Hot Ones buffalo sauce for years, so we're really excited to finally deliver one!" Toward the end of 2023, the sauce will also be coming, as part of a gift set, to retailers such as Target and Sam's Club.

Plus, this sauce is ready to pour right out of the bottle and onto your chicken wings with no prep required, so you can get right to the important part: eating. And don't worry — you probably won't need to grab a glass of milk or a stalk of celery for this one.