Hot Ones Buffalo Hot Sauce Review: A Classic Take On A Familiar Flavor That Doesn't Pull Any Punches

Season 21 of Hot Ones, produced by First We Feast on YouTube, recently came to a close, with another lineup of celebrities subjecting themselves to potential physical humiliation by eating progressively hotter chicken wings while trying to answer insightful interview questions by the host, Sean Evans. But wing lovers can keep the heat going with a brand new sauce from Hot Ones to add to their collection, the Original Buffalo Hot Sauce.

Buffalo sauce is typically made by melting butter into hot sauce, as well as vinegar and spices. It's definitely more of an art than a science, and there are as many different Buffalo sauces in the world as there are people making it. But being connoisseurs of hot sauce, the Hot Ones hot sauce makers took on the challenge, knowing that their Buffalo sauce would have to be something special. We got an early taste of the sauce to see how it compares with some of the other Hot Ones hot sauces, and if we could make it through all 10 of the wings doused in the new Buffalo sauce. Here's everything you need to know about the new Original Buffalo Hot Sauce from Hot Ones.