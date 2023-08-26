Why You Should Wait To Stock Up On Halloween Candy

As the end of summer rolls around and the leaves begin to change, stores stock hoards of all the most popular Halloween candies — the peanut butter cups, the chocolate bars, the sour gummies. Understandably, with Halloween candy being sold so early, many consumers feel inclined to stock up months ahead of the spooky holiday.

While it's true that stores may have the best selection early in the season, if you aren't picky about the Halloween candy you buy, you're much better off waiting until prices drop. According to a 2021 Ibotta survey, the best time to buy candy in preparation for Halloween is four days before the goblins begin ringing your doorbell.

If you're looking to save a few more bucks, you should also consider buying bulk packages rather than smaller bags or individual candy bars. It could also be worth comparing prices across several stores, particularly Target and Walmart, to find the best deals.