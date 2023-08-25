How To Easily Unstick Eggs From A Pan Without A Spatula

If you've found yourself on an endless search for hacks that will give you the best fried eggs of your life, then you're going to want to see this video courtesy of @shiftpixylabs on TikTok. In the video, the chef shows just how simple it is to prevent your fried egg from sticking to the pan, and we can't believe we didn't learn about this until now.

When the egg starts sticking, simply hold the handle of the pan and hit the end of the handle with your other hand. This jostles the pan just enough to loosen up the egg and prevent it from sticking without needing to messily pry it off the bottom with your spatula, like we've all done many times before.

Not only does this simple trick make for a better egg, but without sticking, you won't need to get your spatula too messy. Plus, the pan will stay much cleaner without any extra stuck on residue. Who knew that just one simple motion could make whipping up a fried egg so much easier?