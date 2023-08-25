How A Cookie Cutter Can Help You Create Instagram-Worthy Cocktails

Who among us doesn't want to improve our cocktail –– or mocktail –– game just a little bit? While many of us might consider whipping up some egg whites to add to a drink or using trial and error to create a brand new cocktail recipe of our own, the secret ingredient to an entirely elevated cocktail is simpler than you may think, and believe it or not, you've probably already got it in your kitchen.

While this isn't the go-to way to improve our mixology skills for most of us, cocktail garnishes are for more than just looks; they can take our favorite drinks from drab to delightful and delicious in seconds. Garnishing a drink with a piece of fruit can add a bit of flavor and aroma to your beverage, which can entirely alter and deepen the taste we're getting when we take a sip. Many folks in the mixology world agree that inedible cocktail garnishes need to be kicked off the menu. Still, we all know that one of the best parts of a garnish is how much fancier it makes a drink look. Luckily, the edible garnish is booming and becoming more complex, and the key to making your drink taste and look better requires nothing but a piece of fruit and your favorite cookie cutter.