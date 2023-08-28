When Meat Prices Soar, Sweet Potato Burgers Are What You Need

In case you haven't noticed, beef prices are skyrocketing. Several factors contribute to this phenomenon. Labor shortages and reduced processing capacities have impeded the smooth flow of production, leading to a diminished supply. Consequently, the challenges in raising animals for meat have increased, driving up the costs associated with their care. So why don't we give the cows a break and grab a sweet potato instead?

In times of escalating meat prices, the culinary landscape often seeks alternatives to provide both sustenance and flavor, and that's where sweet potato burgers come in. As a vegetarian option, these burgers offer a satisfying and nutrient-rich alternative to traditional meat patties. Leveraging the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes contributes to a unique flavor profile that effortlessly blends with seasonings and toppings.

However, these burgers are not to be confused with an actual veggie burger, which is usually a vegetable mixed with some kind of lentil or mushroom mayhem. We're talking about sweet potatoes on a bun. This separation is noted by author Martin Nordin in his book "Green Burgers," as reported by The Washington Post.

But how do you turn a sweet potato into a satisfying burger alternative? The trick to getting the sweet potato to hold its shape lies within the salt. By salt-baking sweet potatoes, it causes the skin to almost pull away from the flesh of the potato. Salt baking is a culinary technique that involves encasing a food item, like sweet potatoes, in a layer of salt before baking. This allows the sweet potato to sit firmly on the bun, making the perfect substitution for pricey meat.