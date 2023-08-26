The Successful Brand Behind Burger King's Chocolate Chip Cookies

When most people think of Burger King, their minds likely go to Whoppers, not baked goods. But the chain has developed a dedicated following for one of its quick desserts: the familiar but delicious chocolate chip cookie. You may be surprised to learn that a well-known, longtime cookie brand is actually behind them.

Otis Spunkmeyer, the California-based bakery that's been operating for more than 45 years, makes Burger King's chocolate chip cookies. There's no real secret behind it, as Burger King openly advertises the partnership on its website. They appear similar to the chocolate chunk cookies on Otis Spunkmeyer's website, which it promotes as being made with molasses and Barry Callebaut dark chocolate. However, Burger King's version includes brown sugar and semi-sweet chips instead, making it a unique offering to the chain.

BK promises the cookies are "baked daily to perfection," ensuring those craving a sweet snack or dessert for their meal aren't served stale, prepackaged cookies that have been sitting around for days. A YouTube video posted by an apparent Burger King employee shows the process, which appears to involve partially baked cookies that are finished in in-store ovens.