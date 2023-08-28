KFC's Double Down Dog Was A Menu Misfire

Nobody's perfect, and that certainly includes fast food chains, which are often shaking up their menu with new items. Some offerings are hits, becoming customer favorites that earn a permanent spot, while others quickly disappear, leaving not much more than online mockery behind. Unfortunately for Kentucky Fried Chicken, the Double Down Dog was among the second group.

The unusual creation was a spin-off of the chain's traditional Double Down, a "bun-less sandwich" that swaps out the bread for two pieces of fried white meat chicken, with cheese, bacon, and sauce layered between them. This one-of-a-kind sandwich attracted a ton of attention when it debuted in 2010, leading the chain to try out a hot dog version overseas in 2015. The Double Down Dog launched in the Philippines, swapping out the two pieces of chicken for a single U-shaped piece similar in shape to a bun, onto which a chicken-based hot dog was nestled. It's estimated at just over 950 calories, similar to the original version.