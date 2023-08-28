The Biggest Difference Between Broccolini And Chinese Broccoli

While you may not have known it, broccoli is just one member of a pretty large family. Two of the most popular variants of traditional broccoli are broccolini and Chinese broccoli (also known as gai lan). However, while broccolini and Chinese broccoli look similar, there are a lot of differences between the two.

Think of broccolini as the medium balance between Chinese broccoli and the kind that's popular in the U.S. That's because broccolini is actually the offspring of these two different strands, exhibiting characteristics of each. Broccolini was first created all the way back in 1993 and has become a staple at grocery markets ever since. Unlike gai lan, which has numerous wide leaves, like bok choi or spinach, and only tiny florets, broccolini has few leaves, long stems, and many florets, similar to American broccoli. However, unlike the broccoli you might be used to, it does share some characteristics with Chinese broccoli. It's much longer and narrower than broccoli, and the florets are smaller and more tender.

Despite this, you shouldn't confuse broccolini with gai lan. Broccolini is thinner and milder than its parent plant and less robust. Gai lan resembles a more durable, slightly bitter turnip green, but it's more closely related to cabbage or Brussels sprouts. Additionally, gai lan occurs naturally and has long been popular in many Asian countries served in a variety of dishes. For that reason, the two veggies serve different purposes, though perhaps the biggest difference between the two is the taste.