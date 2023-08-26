Why Potatoes Are Also Called Spuds

It turns out plenty of widely circulated info that's passed off as the history of potatoes is basically made up. Frankly, this underappreciated vegetable — yes, indeed, the potato is still called a vegetable, despite repeated efforts to scratch it off the USDA veggie guidelines — deserves to be spoken of with some degree of accuracy, at least.

The lore surrounding how potatoes got their nickname, "spud," was at some point erroneously attached to The Society for the Prevention of an Unwholesome Diet (SPUD) that tried to nix potatoes from getting established in the U.K. in the late 1800s. Apparently, the group had a religious bone to pick with potatos due to the notion that God supposedly neglected to mention them in the Bible, as reported by British American Dictionary. Additionally, potatoes were persona non grata since their early varieties were poisonous and skepticism around their safety lingered long after.

Making that connection, however, is anachronistic, according to Daven Hiskey of Mental Floss. He points out that a nickname hailing from that timeframe would not have been an acronym, since sounding out an acronym as its own word did not become commonplace until the 1940s. The ire the potato faced in that day, deserving or not, is not the reason potatoes are also called spuds.

How did potatoes actually get the "spud" nickname? If you have ever been assigned the cold, hard, late-September chore of digging up potatoes, dubbing them "spuds" is about to make perfect sense.