At Long Last, McDonald's Is Adding A Bigger Chicken Sandwich To Limited Menus

Picture this: You're scarfing down a late-night McChicken when, suddenly, you bite your fingers instead of meat because your sandwich isn't big enough to satiate your 1 a.m. appetite. McDonald's fans have reason to rejoice, because the fast food chain announced the release of a larger McChicken starting August 23. Aptly referred to as the Grand McChicken, the sandwich is simply a scaled-up version of the popular, low-cost chicken sandwich that has been a cornerstone of its menu for ages.

The revamped McChicken is modeled after the Grand Big Mac, an upsized edition of the traditional Big Mac. In addition to a bigger chicken patty, the Grand McChicken contains shredded lettuce and mayo atop impeccably toasted buns.

However, the new sandwich is not a permanent fixture on its menu — yet. Per a press release shared by McDonald's with Mashed, "Right now," the company explains, "we're focused on understanding customer demand for the Grand McChicken during this test and have no information on a broader expansion."