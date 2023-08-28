The Australian Pizza Toppings You're Not Likely To Find In The US

If you're a foodie, you probably can't help but find pizza interesting. It's one of the foods that is undoubtedly different at every stop across the globe. In fact, there are several variations in the United States alone, from New York style to Detroit and Chicago pizza styles.

Australia was slow to adopt pizza — the food didn't become popular until the late 1940s. This began when Italians and Greeks started immigrating to the country after World War II, and it eventually grew to include commercial and family pizzerias. Not long after, Australian chefs started integrating local ingredients that better reflected the area's culture.

When it comes to general pizza toppings, Australians like many of the same things we do. As of 2020, the most ordered pizza in Australia was the classic Margherita, followed by meat lovers and Hawaiian. What makes the country different is the toppings they use that the rest of the world may not consider, such as kangaroo, emu, and crocodile.