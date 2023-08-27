8 Ways To Pick The Best Bread From The Grocery Store

Whether you're eating bread as a vehicle for nut butter or avocado, or you love to slap as many meats, cheeses, and toppings in between two slices as humanly possible, there's no denying that bread is a grocery store staple. But, how do you know you're getting the best bang for your buck in the bakery section? Bread comes in all different shapes and sizes, and not all bread is created equal. While it can be confusing to navigate the countless options and brands available depending on the grocery store or bakery you're shopping at, there are some guidelines that will help you choose more wisely.

To help you pick the best bread you possibly can every time you go grocery shopping, we've rounded up a list of tips and tricks to help you make your selection. For example, you may think you've got your bread game on point, but did you know the color of the twist ties or plastic tags may help make your selection easier? This list will enlighten you on the surefire ways to pick the best bread.