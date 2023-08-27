Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights Menu Looks Scary Good

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights are officially kicking off on the first of September and terrifying guests until November 4. The annual event will feature 10 haunted houses, including "Chucky: Unlimited Kill Count," "The Exorcist: Believer," and "Universal Monsters: Unmasked," along with five scare zones. Beyond the spooky decorations and fearful attractions, the menu is sure to delight foodies looking to fuel up between the screams.

Aside from being tasty, foods served at Halloween Horror Nights are designed to fit the theme, with certain snacks tailored to each haunted house. To celebrate "Yeti: Campground Kills," the park will be serving up a Bloody Snowball, which is a chocolate cake with marshmallow buttercream frosting and coconut topping. Accompanying the video-game-turned-TV series "The Last of Us," The Left Behind Ravioli includes marinara sauce, truffle emulsion, and fried enoki mushrooms, as a nod to the fungus-caused pandemic that created all the problems on the show.

Furthermore, "Universal Monsters: Unmasked" will bring a Mummy Oreo Cheesecake Pop that mimics a monster itself, and the "Vamp '69: A Summer of Blood" scare zone will bring the vampire vibe to life with a peanut "blooder" smash burger. The burger is decorated with shaved onions, jalapeño bacon, cherry peppers, cheddar cheese, raspberry jelly, and peanut sauce, all squished between a "vampire bun."