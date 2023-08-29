The Age-Old Question: Is Chipotle Considered Fast Food?

Have you ever been enjoying your go-to meal at Chipotle and wondered, "Am I eating fast food right now?" (Well, at least you're pondering the question now.) There's something about Chipotle that walks the line between fast food and something ever-so-slightly more upscale. It's not quite a sit-down restaurant chain like Applebee's, nor is it among the ranks of classic fast food like McDonald's. Instead, Chipotle feels like something else entirely. On that note, the fact that folks can't agree on what kind of restaurant Chipotle really is may be one of the reasons why it isn't as popular as it used to be.

The dictionary defines fast food as "of, relating to, or specializing in food that can be prepared and served quickly" or "designed for ready availability, use, or consumption and with little consideration given to quality or significance." Chipotle mostly fits this definition — other than the fact that it does boast higher quality ingredients than the average fast food joint. Still, consumers are split about what kind of chain restaurant Chipotle qualifies as, and with a major drop in stock over the last decade, it's clear that the confusion around Chipotle's niche is costing the brand.