Save The Marinade Until After You Cook Tofu

Tofu often gets a bad rap because for having a bland flavor and soft texture — but that shouldn't be a problem as long as you know how to cook it. Because this versatile plant-based protein comes in so many varieties, from soft to firm to silken to dried, the best ways to cook tofu will depend on the meals you're making and your preferred texture.

One of the most popular ways to prepare tofu is to marinate it in a sauce before frying or baking it, theoretically infusing it with flavor before crisping it up with some oil and heat. However, saving your marinade until after the cooking process will actually help make your tofu crispier and more flavorful. This is because when your tofu is kept in the fridge at a cold temperature, it retains its natural moisture, leaving little room for any marinade to penetrate the block.

On the other hand, the high heat involved in cooking tofu helps to extract a lot of the liquid found in the ingredient, so the marinade will be absorbed much faster and more thoroughly at this stage — especially if the marinade is also hot. And if you're worried about this technique messing with the texture of your tofu, don't be: There are many ways to cook tofu to get it crispy on the outside while still allowing the sauce to add flavor to the soft, chewy inside.