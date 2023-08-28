The Saucy Swap You Should Try With McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich

The ability to customize your order is one of the biggest advantages of eating fast food. Even when the tried-and-true product is enjoyable, switching up the status quo may help you find a new favorite. In an attempt to liven up a classic McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, TikTok user @alexis.frost incorporated the brand's trademark Big Mac sauce, and apparently, it did not disappoint. "This is absolutely delicious," she said in the video. "I love Filet-O-Fish, I love Mac sauce, and anything with Mac sauce is a 10 from me."

Traditionally, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish comes with a fish patty, cheese, and tartar sauce. This sauce is a staple for fish dishes due to its tanginess. Usually, it's made with mayonnaise, capers, lemon juice, herbs, and pickles. The ingredients of Big Mac sauce, on the other hand, remain a company-kept secret. Just like tartar sauce, it has a creamy texture, and according to the McDonald's website, it tastes "zesty and savory." The similarities between the two might answer why the swap is so enjoyable.