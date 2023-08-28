Oklahoma Smashburgers Prove That There's No Such Thing As Too Much Onion

If you're not including onions in your smashburgers, then you are definitely missing out. While onions may just be one of many toppings for typical burgers, it's a vital ingredient when it comes to smashburgers. It's the Oklahoma way, which helped pioneer this particular spin on one of America's favorite sandwiches. So unless you want Oklahomian chefs giving you the side-eye, here's how to properly incorporate the veggie in the dish.

You see, onions enter the picture from the moment you slap that ball of hamburger meat on the grill. While there's some debate whether you should put the onions down first or the ground beef, ultimately the two ingredients will mix together when you smash the hamburger meat down. The onions cook into the meat, imparting their natural richness as a result.

When it comes to dicing the onions, you want them really thin as this will help them cook faster. Some of the onions may evaporate into the meat but the rest will improve the texture of the smashburger. Due to the Mallard reaction, you'll end up with slightly crisp, caramelized onions throughout your burger, giving it a tangy or sweet crunch. This is a very different mouthfeel than just topping your burger with raw onions and calling it a day.