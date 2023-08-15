A Burger Is, Indeed, A Sandwich

The debate over the definition of a sandwich has raged since people started using the word to describe the 4th Earl of Sandwich's favored snack of sliced meat and bread. The question of whether or not a hot dog can be considered a sandwich has caused controversy for judges no less formidable than Iron Chef's Padma Lakshmi, and the Supreme Court's late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg. These erudite women of culture both proclaimed on late-night TV that a hot dog is a sandwich — yet people still refuse to acknowledge that burgers, arguably even more sandwich-like than hot dogs, are sandwiches!

According to a 2020 Buzzfeed poll, 56% of people believe that burgers are in a separate food category, with only 37% of respondents recognizing that meat between two slices of bread is considered a sandwich. But how did such a large chunk of the population become so confused? The crucial difference between burgers and sandwiches isn't about the shape, the bun, or the bread. It is subjective. It's about one being associated with work and convenience, while the other is all about fun and freedom.