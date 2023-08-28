The Brand Behind Costco's Aged Balsamic Vinegar

With its acidity, tartness, and pungent bite, balsamic vinegar can be used to amp up a variety of meats from steak, chicken, and pork to an array of salads and veggie dishes. It can be applied as a marinade, a dressing, or a reduction. For fans of Costco's Kirkland Signature Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, if you have ever wondered what brand is behind the flavorful magic, look no further than the bottle itself.

For this partnership, Costco teamed up with a company called Acetum back in 1999, and when you do a little digging into its background it quickly becomes evident to see why. Acetum is based in Modena, Italy, which is a northern Italian town renowned for its barrel-aged balsamic vinegar and cheese. Acetum's website boasts the superlative statement that Acetum is the "world's largest producer of certified balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI." But what does that actually mean?