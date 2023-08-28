You Can Only Get Whataburger's Secret Menu Hulk Drink At Some Locations

Although Whataburger fans love its highly customizable burgers, some customers take things to a whole new level by customizing their drinks. And by customizing, we mean making secret menu drinks out of what's already available. For instance, many Whataburger customers enjoy mixing up their own Hulk soda, named for its vibrant green color and sugary punch.

In its truest form, the Hulk soda is one part Powerade Mountain Berry Blast and three parts Vault soda. For those unfamiliar with Vault, it is similar to Mountain Dew, Mello Yello, and Surge — essentially lemon-lime soda with a strong caffeine kick. That being said, Vault soda has long since disappeared, and Powerade isn't offered at every Whataburger, meaning any customer who craves a Hulk soda has to get creative. Fortunately, due to the many Vault-esque drinks still on the market, it's not too hard to mix something similar to the original Hulk soda.