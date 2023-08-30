Your Alfredo Sauce Deserves A Pumpkin Twist

When it comes to the pumpkin element, you have a few options. You can go for easy mode with canned puréed or cubed pumpkin, but you need to use an immersion blender or food processor if you use anything but purée. It needs to be smooth to meld properly. However, if you consider yourself a gourmand, why not work with the whole pumpkin? A great way to give this dish extra flavor would be to roast pumpkin in the oven with olive oil, salt, and pepper before blending it into a purée and adding it to your Alfredo sauce.

You can also consider using some herbs to give the sauce something extra. Pumpkin and sage are a natural pairing and taste great with cheesy Alfredo. To highlight pumpkin Alfredo's more buttery, toasty flavors, you could add roasted pumpkin seeds or pine nuts, which also lend a delightful crunch and depth of flavor.

You'll also want to pick out the right pasta for this recipe. Alfredo is quite heavy, particularly when fortified with pumpkin, so you'll want to skip angel hair for this one. We love long, flat, and sturdy fettuccine noodles to hold up to the hefty sauce, but spaghetti, linguini, or bucatini would also work beautifully. As we recommend with most pasta dishes, top your homemade pumpkin Alfredo with a generous sprinkle of parmesan and a hit of freshly cracked pepper.